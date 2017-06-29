Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
July 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Be a Character Artist at Insomniac Games
Get a job: Be a Character Artist at Insomniac Games
July 3, 2017 | By Staff
July 3, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Character ArtistInsomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Day One – work on a Spider-Man game. Sounds pretty amazing. Not sure we need to do much more in regards to a posting other than mention that. It could be considered a mic drop. Maybe it is, but Insomniac Games is looking for a character artist to create models, textures, and shaders for characters and other key assets for our games. Keep reading if that sounds like something you’d be interested in doing.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

  • Maintains consistent style under the direction of the Art Director
  • Creates models, textures, and shaders for characters, vehicles, weapons, and props
  • Uses advanced knowledge of human and animal anatomy to ensure that models achieve a high level of functionality and design aesthetics
  • Checks character assets in context in the game to identify scale and design issues
  • Optimizes models and shaders
  • Actively participates in technical and artistic problem solving
  • Works closely with animators and riggers to ensure models deform correctly and are functional
  • Solves problems with visual design; fills in the gaps between concept art and modeling
  • Meets with other character artists to discuss style and technique and maintains visual consistency
  • Other duties may be required

Education and/or Experience:

  • Bachelors Degree (B.F.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Advanced understanding of Photoshop, Maya and Z-brush, Mudbox or equivalent.
  • Advanced understanding of generating normal maps from high poly models.
  • Understanding of node based shader networks a plus.
  • Understanding of source control with Perforce or the equivalent.

Other Skills: Strong drawing, sculpting, and conceptualization skills with an ability to adapt to established styles. Understanding of clean edge flow and best practices for modeling for animation performance. Advanced knowledge of human and animal anatomy. Strong traditional painting skills in both stylized and photorealistic styles. Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules. Willingness to receive direction and work closely with a team.

If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for – then we want to hear from you. Please use the link below and apply directly to the role. Thanks!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

cView Studios Ltd.
cView Studios Ltd. — San Gwann, Malta
[07.03.17]
Lead Artist
Bluehole
Bluehole — Seongnam si , Korea, South
[07.03.17]
Sr. Character Animator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.30.17]
Character Artist
Snowed In Studios
Snowed In Studios — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
[06.30.17]
Game Generalist Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs respond to the recently completed 1000 Game Makers Thread
Tencent imposing time limits on children to allay addiction fears
Blog: South Park: Phone Destroyer's missed monetization optimization
Disney Tsum Tsum lifetime revenue passes $1 billion


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image