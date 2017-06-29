Get a job: Be a Character Artist at Insomniac Games

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Burbank, California
Day One – work on a Spider-Man game. Sounds pretty amazing. Not sure we need to do much more in regards to a posting other than mention that. It could be considered a mic drop. Maybe it is, but Insomniac Games is looking for a character artist to create models, textures, and shaders for characters and other key assets for our games. Keep reading if that sounds like something you’d be interested in doing.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:
Education and/or Experience:
Other Skills: Strong drawing, sculpting, and conceptualization skills with an ability to adapt to established styles. Understanding of clean edge flow and best practices for modeling for animation performance. Advanced knowledge of human and animal anatomy. Strong traditional painting skills in both stylized and photorealistic styles. Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules. Willingness to receive direction and work closely with a team.
If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for – then we want to hear from you. Please use the link below and apply directly to the role. Thanks!
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.