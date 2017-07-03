Pokemon Go surpasses $1.2 billion in revenue

Niantic’s augmented reality game Pokemon Go took the world by storm last summer, and just one year later it seems that the game’s revenue has passed the $1 billion mark.

A recent report from the app intelligence firm Apptopia clocks Pokemon Go’s lifetime revenue at $1.2 billion. Though, as VentureBeat notes, the lion’s share of that, roughly $950 million, was earned in 2016 alone.

The same report places Pokemon Go’s download numbers at 752 million, up 2 million from Niantic’s last report a month ago. While the frenzy seems to have died down somewhat from the game's first launch, as recent as this April, Niantic said that Pokemon Go still attracted as many as 65 million active monthly users.

Even then, those numbers were before the company implemented the recent round of gameplay changes aiming to keep fans engaged with the game.