Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
July 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pokemon Go surpasses $1.2 billion in revenue
Pokemon Go surpasses $1.2 billion in revenue
July 3, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
July 3, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Niantic’s augmented reality game Pokemon Go took the world by storm last summer, and just one year later it seems that the game’s revenue has passed the $1 billion mark.

A recent report from the app intelligence firm Apptopia clocks Pokemon Go’s lifetime revenue at $1.2 billion. Though, as VentureBeat notes, the lion’s share of that, roughly $950 million, was earned in 2016 alone.

The same report places Pokemon Go’s download numbers at 752 million, up 2 million from Niantic’s last report a month ago. While the frenzy seems to have died down somewhat from the game's first launch, as recent as this April, Niantic said that Pokemon Go still attracted as many as 65 million active monthly users.

Even then, those numbers were before the company implemented the recent round of gameplay changes aiming to keep fans engaged with the game.

Related Jobs

cView Studios Ltd.
cView Studios Ltd. — San Gwann, Malta
[07.03.17]
Lead Artist
Bodhi Talent
Bodhi Talent — Columbus, Ohio, United States
[07.03.17]
Lead Unity 3D Engineer
Bluehole
Bluehole — Seongnam si , Korea, South
[07.03.17]
Sr. Character Animator
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[07.01.17]
Senior AI Engineer - Infinity Ward


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs respond to the recently completed 1000 Game Makers Thread
Tencent imposing time limits on children to allay addiction fears
Blog: South Park: Phone Destroyer's missed monetization optimization
Disney Tsum Tsum lifetime revenue passes $1 billion


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image