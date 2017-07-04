Sumo Digital acquires art and design specialist Atomhawk

British game developer-publisher Sumo Digital has acquired digital art and design specialist Atomhawk for an undisclosed fee.

Following the move, Atomhawk will continue to operate as an independent business, and will retain the same management and creative teams that worked on high-profile movies and games like Guardians of the Galaxy, Eve: Valkyrie, and Injustice 2.

As for Sumo, the Crackdown 3 and Snake Pass developer hopes the deal will be the first step on the road to building a creative and development service "powerhouse."

"Atomhawk continues to build an impressive track record across games, film and digital media," said Sumo Digital CEO, Carl Cavers.

"[We] have a long-standing relationship and look forward to realizing our shared vision of creating a powerhouse for high quality creative and development services that will benefit current and future clients across all sectors."