July 5, 2017
Former Nonstop Games devs form new studio Mighty Bear Games
Former Nonstop Games devs form new studio Mighty Bear Games
July 5, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
July 5, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
A new studio has risen from the ashes of Heroes of Honor developer Nonstop Games, which was shut down by King in October last year. 

It's called Mighty Bear Games, and just like Nonstop it'll be based in Singapore and focus on creating titles for mobile platforms. 

The fledgling outfit had been flying under the radar, but today announced itself to the world after securing $775,000 in funding from venture capital firm, Rocket Arm. 

Mighty Bear is largely comprised of former NonStop employees, but the many of the team previously held down roles at big-name studios like Ubisoft, EA, Lucasarts, Disney, Gameloft, and Jagex. 

The studio says it's mandate is to create games that "combine the depth of desktop gaming with the accessibility of mobile titles."

It's debut effort will apparently be a mobile MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) with a twist. That's all we've got to go on for the time being, but more information should be out in the wild sooner rather than later.

