July 5, 2017
Nintendo dismisses idea of entering resurgent PC market
July 5, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nintendo has no interest in entering the PC market. It's a message that came through loud and clear during the company's latest shareholder Q&A in Tokyo. 

When asked about the "incredible growth" shown by the PC games market in recent months and years, driven in part by the emergence of eSports, and whether Nintendo would be looking to capitalize on that, company president Tatsumi Kimishima issued a clear response. 

The Nintendo boss explained that right now, he believes the console maker should be concentrating on building out its own "integrated hardware-software" business. 

In short, that means the Japanese giant remains fully-focused on delivering first-party experiences on the Switch and 3DS, and shepherding players towards those devices through smartphone efforts like Super Mario Run -- which amassed over 150 million downloads.

"We are aware that many consumers play PC games. However, we believe that the integrated hardware-software business is the best way for us to provide the surprises and new gameplay experiences that we want to achieve," said Kimishima. 

"On the other hand, we offered three applications for smart devices during the previous fiscal year, and, though the content and consumers playing the applications were different, each one was received extremely favorably."

So then, it looks like Nintendo doesn't have any immediate plans in place to enter the PC market. But a few years ago, some would've said the same about the Mario maker popping up on mobile.

