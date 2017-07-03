Get a job: Respawn Entertainment is looking for a Narrative Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, California

Respawn Entertainment is an independent game development studio that was founded in 2010 by former co-founders of Infinity Ward and creators of the multi-billion dollar Call of Duty and Modern Warfare franchises. We have since shipped Titanfall and Titanfall 2 to critical acclaim, and are currently hiring for both our Star Wars ™ and Titanfall development teams. Our motto is fun gameplay first, and the opportunity to create groundbreaking AAA games with some of the best developer talent in the industry awaits our future team members.

What you’ll do...

Under the direction of the game writing team and the Game Director, act as a champion of story, characters, thematic coherence, and audience engagement across development.

Participate in writer’s meetings with attention to story structure, characters, tone, pacing, dialogue, storyboards, world backstory, and gameplay. May be tasked with some writing.

Collaborate with game designers to execute on narrative goals through gameplay systems and mission design.

Work closely with animation and art to realize the narrative intent of scenes through performance, light, and camera.

Collaborate with level, character, and concept artists to execute visualization of narrative elements and environmental storytelling.

Collaborate with the audio department on sound design to achieve narrative goals.

Assist with casting actors and performance capture shoots as needed.

Assist in recording sessions, including management of scripts and dialogue assets.

Support other writing, design, narrative content, and lore needs of the game as needed or directed.

Remain open to internal feedback throughout development.

Ideally, you will have...

Professional game development experience in art, animation, mission, game, or narrative design. Experience focused on creating and/or implementing narrative game content on a shipped AAA game/s is ideal.

Deep understanding of storytelling, game design, and the games industry.

Familiarity with and appreciation of the Star Wars ™ universe, stories, and lore.

Experience working with an established intellectual property or setting.

Passion for third-person action adventure games.

Experience with professional game design tools and scripting languages. Experience with Unreal Engine is a plus.

Ability to process and react to feedback from multiple sources.

Proven ability at successful multi-tasking under pressure.

Excellent attention to detail.

Excellent collaboration, interpersonal, organizational, and problem-solving skills.

Off the charts communications skills.

Benefits & Perks…

Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.

Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care.

401K with company match and no vesting period.

Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).

Relocation assistance.

Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.

Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.

Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.

Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.

Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.

Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.

Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.

State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.

On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.

A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.

Friendly, caring co-workers and management.

Interested? Apply now.

