Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 5, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 5, 2017
arrowPress Releases
July 5, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Super Mario Odyssey will never be 'Game Over', according to devs
Super Mario Odyssey will never be 'Game Over', according to devs
July 5, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
July 5, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Change is in the air, as the team working on Nintendo's upcoming Super Mario Odyssey are (according to the game's Japanese Twitter account) breaking from tradition and doing away with the concept of a "Game Over" screen. 

While this isn't a new idea (lots of games eschew traditional "Game Over" fail states, and some devs argue such hard stops are a failure of design) it's interesting to see Nintendo take this approach to a big-budget Mario game, given that the franchise has served as a perennial example of how to effectively design platformers around concepts like lives, 1-Ups, and the looming threat of a "Game Over."

As Polygon points outSuper Mario Odyssey producer Yoshiaki Koizumi recently said the Odyssey team was doing away with these mainstays in an effort to avoid breaking playersr' immersion in the game. 

"We also wanted people to be able to, you know, you get into a kingdom and you can just kind of continually keep going through that kingdom without being pulled out," Koizumi told Polygon at E3 last month. "So that was why we kind of wanted to get rid of the lives idea."

According to the official Twitter account, when the protagonist of Super Mario Odyssey would traditionally lose a life the player will instead lose ten of the coins they've collected in-game; if the player's coin count dips below ten, they'll still be able to continue playing without seeing a "Game Over" screen.   

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Tools Programmer (ICE Team)
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Graphics Programmer (ICE Team)
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Art Director, Magic The Gathering
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Composer and director of Rakuen on crafting an evocative soundtrack
Why Final Fantasy IV was key to FFXII's AI-driven Gambit system
How Super Mario Run's lackluster sales are changing Nintendo's mobile strategy
PlayerUnknown: A lack of typical dev experience 'gives me a lot of freedom'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image