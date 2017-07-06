University of California Irvine will soon offer Overwatch scholarships

The University of California Irvine (UCI) plans to offer Overwatch-based scholarships to prospective students later this year.

The scholarship is part of the University's wider eSports initiative, which launched last fall with backing from League of Legends developer Riot Games.

As reported by ESPN, those selected for the Overwatch program will receive yearly financial aid of $2500 to help cover tuition fees and other costs.

Selected applicants will be expected to dedicate 15-20 hours a week to eSports training sessions, team meetings, competitions, community service, and other such projects.

To help players realize their potential, dedicated coaches, analysts, trainers, and psychologists will also be on hand to offer feedback and advice.

"We are very excited to take this next step in growing our scholarship program for top gamers who are also strong students and great members of our community," said Mark Deppe, acting director of UCI eSports.

"We look forward to connecting the excitement generated by our competitive teams to advance efforts along our other pillars: Academics, Community and Entertainment."

UCI isn't the first academic institution to enter the world of eSports. Earlier this year the University of Utah launched its own eSports scholarship program, as did all-women school, Stephens College.

Over in the UK, Staffordshire University became the first Uni in the country to offer an eSports degree, although that course is more concerned with the "business of eSports".