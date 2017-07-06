Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
July 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

University of California Irvine will soon offer Overwatch scholarships
University of California Irvine will soon offer Overwatch scholarships
July 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
July 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The University of California Irvine (UCI) plans to offer Overwatch-based scholarships to prospective students later this year. 

The scholarship is part of the University's wider eSports initiative, which launched last fall with backing from League of Legends developer Riot Games. 

As reported by ESPN, those selected for the Overwatch program will receive yearly financial aid of $2500 to help cover tuition fees and other costs.

Selected applicants will be expected to dedicate 15-20 hours a week to eSports training sessions, team meetings, competitions, community service, and other such projects. 

To help players realize their potential, dedicated coaches, analysts, trainers, and psychologists will also be on hand to offer feedback and advice. 

"We are very excited to take this next step in growing our scholarship program for top gamers who are also strong students and great members of our community," said Mark Deppe, acting director of UCI eSports.

"We look forward to connecting the excitement generated by our competitive teams to advance efforts along our other pillars: Academics, Community and Entertainment."

UCI isn't the first academic institution to enter the world of eSports. Earlier this year the University of Utah launched its own eSports scholarship program, as did all-women school, Stephens College

Over in the UK, Staffordshire University became the first Uni in the country to offer an eSports degree, although that course is more concerned with the "business of eSports".

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Tools Programmer (ICE Team)
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Graphics Programmer (ICE Team)
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Art Director, Magic The Gathering
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: GPU Performance for game artists
Composer and director of Rakuen on crafting an evocative soundtrack
Why Final Fantasy IV was key to FFXII's AI-driven Gambit system
How Super Mario Run's lackluster sales are changing Nintendo's mobile strategy


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image