Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
July 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Playdead co-founder Dino Patti says time was right to leave Limbo dev
Playdead co-founder Dino Patti says time was right to leave Limbo dev
July 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
July 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Last week, Playdead co-founder Dino Patti launched a new studio after leaving the Limbo and Inside developer due to a conflict with fellow founder, Arnt Jensen. 

The pair established the studio back in 2006, but reports suggest that after over a decade working together, a long-running feud boiled over and ultimately forced Patti to step down and sell his 49 percent stake in the firm.

Details on why the duo quarreled are scarce. It's clear something happened, but nobody is quite sure what. In a recent interview with Eurogamer, however, Patti shed a glimmer of light on the situation by confirming that there was indeed "some kind of fallout."

"It is kind of delicate. It's also combined with other personal reasons. I really like Playdead, it's something that's deep in my heart. I love the people there, they're still my friends. I'm on speaking terms with 98 per cent of the people there," he said. 

"For me it was just time to do something else. I found a way to do it in a way where I could do whatever I wanted afterwards."

The fact that Patti says he's on speaking terms with the majority of staff seems to confirm the notion that he resigned because of an issue with Jensen alone. 

Despite the fact that his stay at Playdead came to something of a sticky end, it's great to see that Patti can still appreciate the work the studio is doing. As for his future plans, he says he co-founded new outfit Jumpship to help nurture and protect original game ideas. 

"It's so easy to destroy original ideas," he explained. "There's a lot of lack of quality in games - a lot of games value being done on time before they value quality. But it's really important to have it."

To hear more from Patti, be sure to check out the full interview over on Eurogamer.

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Tools Programmer (ICE Team)
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Graphics Programmer (ICE Team)
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Art Director, Magic The Gathering
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: GPU Performance for game artists
Composer and director of Rakuen on crafting an evocative soundtrack
Why Final Fantasy IV was key to FFXII's AI-driven Gambit system
How Super Mario Run's lackluster sales are changing Nintendo's mobile strategy


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image