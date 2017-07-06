PS4 games added to PlayStation Now streaming library

Newsbrief: Sony has updated its Netflix-esque PlayStation Now streaming service to include PS4 Games.

That means over 500 games are now available through the service, which gives players access to a huge library of titles like The Last of Us, Red Dead Redemption, Mortal Kombat, and God of War III.

Subscribers can access any of those titles instantly by streaming them on a PS4 or Windows PC. Until now, only PS3 titles had been included in the PS Now catalog, but Sony has added 20 PS4 games including Killzone Shadow Fall, Helldivers, Nidhogg, and Saints Row IV: Re-elected.

PlayStation Now currently costs $99.99 per year, but Sony does offer a seven-day free trial for those looking to take the service for a spin. For a limited time, new users can also nab a one-month subscription for $9.99.