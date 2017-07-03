Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
July 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony shutting down The Tomorrow Children after just one year
Sony shutting down The Tomorrow Children after just one year
July 6, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
July 6, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

It looks like support for Q-Games' online title The Tomorrow Children is soon to be at an end, shortly following the game's one year anniversary.

Sony has announced that it will be shutting down online services for the PlayStation 4 exclusive this November, effectively rendering the short-lived game unplayable. 

The announcement originally went live over on Sony Japan’s blog, but subsequent tweets from Q-Games founder Dylan Cuthbert and an update to the game’s PlayStation store page seem to imply that the shutdown is indeed a worldwide affair.

Speaking on Twitter, Cuthbert noted that the decision to close up online shop was made for a number of reasons, chief among those being the amount of work to run an MMO game, create content updates, and attract new users.

Meanwhile, players will still be able to purchase microtransactions through August 31, but the the full game is set to shut down on November 1. 

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[07.05.17]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.05.17]
Senior Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.05.17]
Senior Mission Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.05.17]
Art Outsource Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: GPU performance for game artists
Blog: Designing the combat of Silicon Void - Part 2
Playdead co-founder Dino Patti says time was right to leave Limbo dev
Blog: Implementing Fallout's VATS mechanic in VR


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image