Sony shutting down The Tomorrow Children after just one year

It looks like support for Q-Games' online title The Tomorrow Children is soon to be at an end, shortly following the game's one year anniversary.

Sony has announced that it will be shutting down online services for the PlayStation 4 exclusive this November, effectively rendering the short-lived game unplayable.

The announcement originally went live over on Sony Japan’s blog, but subsequent tweets from Q-Games founder Dylan Cuthbert and an update to the game’s PlayStation store page seem to imply that the shutdown is indeed a worldwide affair.

Speaking on Twitter, Cuthbert noted that the decision to close up online shop was made for a number of reasons, chief among those being the amount of work to run an MMO game, create content updates, and attract new users.

Meanwhile, players will still be able to purchase microtransactions through August 31, but the the full game is set to shut down on November 1.