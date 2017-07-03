Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Lessons learned from designing tutorials for The Last Of Us
July 6, 2017 | By Staff
At GDC 2014, game designer Elisabetta Silli shared a unique story (with some broadly applicable takeaways) about her experience joining Naughty Dog and contributing to The Last Of Us late in development.

It was a great talk because, as Silli points out, it's hard to join a project toward the end, during its most crucial moments. You have a limited time to understand the game, the vision and to help make it better - all at the same time.

In her talk, Silli shared lessons learned from her experience, shared how she tackled her work on the combat tutorial, and how her involvement on it helped her as a designer understand a very different genre than she had previously worked on.

If you missed it back in 2014, don't pass on your chance to now watch her talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

