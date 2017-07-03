Video: Lessons learned from designing tutorials for The Last Of Us

At GDC 2014, game designer Elisabetta Silli shared a unique story (with some broadly applicable takeaways) about her experience joining Naughty Dog and contributing to The Last Of Us late in development.

It was a great talk because, as Silli points out, it's hard to join a project toward the end, during its most crucial moments. You have a limited time to understand the game, the vision and to help make it better - all at the same time.

In her talk, Silli shared lessons learned from her experience, shared how she tackled her work on the combat tutorial, and how her involvement on it helped her as a designer understand a very different genre than she had previously worked on.

If you missed it back in 2014, don't pass on your chance to now watch her talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

