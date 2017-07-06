3 years on, Red 5 is winding down its flagship MMO game Firefall

Firefall developer Red 5 Studios announced yesterday that it plans to suspend work on the free-to-play sci-fi MMO game tomorrow, July 7th.

This is kind of a big deal given that Firefall is Red 5's first and seemingly only game project to date. However, it appears as though Red 5 will continue to be a going concern after stopping work on Firefall, as the studio went on to note that "Firefall is currently developing a mobile version of the game."

The studio, founded in 2005 by former members of Blizzard's World of Warcraft team, has a long and rocky history in the game industry. It worked for five years on an MMO game project before being bailed out (to the tune of $20 million) by Chinese MMO game operator The9 in 2010.

Several years and some beta test later, Red 5 released Firefall in the summer of 2014. By the end of 2015 the company had undergone significant layoffs, and later proved unable to pay its staffers on Christmas Day.