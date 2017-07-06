Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
July 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

3 years on, Red 5 is winding down its flagship MMO game Firefall
3 years on, Red 5 is winding down its flagship MMO game Firefall
July 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
July 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Firefall developer Red 5 Studios announced yesterday that it plans to suspend work on the free-to-play sci-fi MMO game tomorrow, July 7th. 

This is kind of a big deal given that Firefall is Red 5's first and seemingly only game project to date. However, it appears as though Red 5 will continue to be a going concern after stopping work on Firefall, as the studio went on to note that "Firefall is currently developing a mobile version of the game."

The studio, founded in 2005 by former members of Blizzard's World of Warcraft team, has a long and rocky history in the game industry. It worked for five years on an MMO game project before being bailed out (to the tune of $20 million) by Chinese MMO game operator The9 in 2010.

Several years and some beta test later, Red 5 released Firefall in the summer of 2014. By the end of 2015 the company had undergone significant layoffs, and later proved unable to pay its staffers on Christmas Day. 

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Tools Programmer (ICE Team)
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Graphics Programmer (ICE Team)
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Art Director, Magic The Gathering
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.05.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: GPU performance for game artists
Blog: Designing the combat of Silicon Void - Part 2
Playdead co-founder Dino Patti says time was right to leave Limbo dev
Blog: Implementing Fallout's VATS mechanic in VR


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image