July 7, 2017
Bandai Namco signs publishing deal with Duelyst dev Counterplay
July 7, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Bandai Namco Entertainment America (BNEA) has agreed to publish free-to-play collectible card game, Duelyst.

The Japanese company struck up a publishing partnership with developer Counterplay Games earlier this week, and the two will work together to help the PC title "improve, grow, and develop."

Cutting through the fluff, it's a deal that bolsters Bandai Namco's presence in the west, and frees up the Counterplay team to focus solely on development. 

The studio had previously been operating as Duelyst's developer and publisher, but moving forward Bandai Namco will take on all publishing responsibilities, including marketing and customer service. 

As part of the integration, all Duelyst players will be asked to merge their accounts with a BNEA account, allowing Bandai Namco to start managing the serves with a view to improving stability. 

This isn't the first time Bandai Namco has made headlines in recent weeks. Back in June the company signed a cross-licensing agreement with Capcom to streamline the development of online features in titles like Street Fighter.

Prior to that, Bandai Namco Europe entered into a global partnership with mobile commerce outfit Docomo to help it find success in emerging markets.

