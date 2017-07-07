Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
July 7, 2017
July 7, 2017
July 7, 2017
Longtime game director Steven ter Heide leaves Guerrilla Games
July 7, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
After over a decade with Guerrilla Games, Steven ter Heide has left his post at the Killzone and Horizon: Zero Dawn creator.

The veteran game director announced his departure through Twitter, noting that he already has his sights set on his next, and yet unannounced, game development venture. 

“After 12 years I have left [Guerrilla] to start something new. Being part of a studio that has achieved amazing things with Killzone, Rigs, and Horizon has been fantastic,” said ter Heide.

“I have been extremely lucky to have worked with so many talented and great people and have so many gerat memories. Starting up something new is going to be a big adventure that I am excited about.”

Ter Heide first joined up with Guerrilla Games in 2005, shortly after the studio had released the first game in the Killzone franchise. He served as producer for the next game in the series, Killzone: Liberation and has since worked on a number of games at Guerrilla, including Killzone 2, Killzone 3, and Killzone Shadow Fall.

