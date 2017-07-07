Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
July 7, 2017
Two years in, Steam is Rocket League's least popular platform
July 7, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Only roughly a quarter of active Rocket League players play the game from Steam on PC while the majority of active players from the last year, in this case, 41 percent, favor the PlayStation 4 version.

This information comes by way of an infographic from the game's developer that details how the multi-platform car-powered soccer game is faring after two years out in the world.

The fact that Psyonix listed the PlayStation 4 as the most popular Rocket League platform isn’t exactly surprising since the company put the game up for free through Sony’s PlayStation Plus program right at launch.

But what some may find interesting is that the PC isn’t the game’s second most popular platform. Instead, 32 percent of active players in the past year preferred the Xbox One while only 27 percent frequented the Steam version of the game. 

At two years out from release, the game has surpassed 33 million players as well. And, despite its age, Psyonix says that Rocket League still saw an average of 6.1 million players a month over the past year, which breaks down to an average 1.6 million players a day across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.

Those numbers come just ahead of Rocket League’s Nintendo Switch release and as the game is on the verge of opening up cross-platform online multiplayer between nearly all of its versions. Notably, the PlayStation 4 is the only platform not included in Rocket League’s cross-platform future given Sony's apprehension about exposing its users to influences outside of “the PlayStation curated universe.”

