July 7, 2017
Get a job: Yager is looking for a Gameplay Programmer
Get a job: Yager is looking for a Gameplay Programmer
July 7, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay ProgrammerYager Development

Location: Berlin, Germany

We seek the talent of a seasoned and passionate Gameplay Programmer for our current AAA F2P project Dreadnought. You will work with an international team of highly experienced and talented developers that are passionate about their work.

Responsibilities

  • Implementation of gameplay systems in a self-organizing interdisciplinary team
  • Write clear, maintainable and fast code in adherence to internal standards
  • Write and maintain technical design and software system documentation
  • Recognize opportunities to improve our games or general workflows and seek to make these changes

Qualifications

  • 3+ years of programming experience with 3d games
  • Good knowledge of game programming techniques
  • Excellent C/C++ programming skills
  • Good Knowledge of software engineering practices
  • Ability to communicate effectively in English, both verbally and in writing
  • Passionate about video games  

Desirable skills

  • Experience with Unreal Engine 3 or Unreal Engine 4
  • Experience with console development
  • Experience with multiplayer development
  • Experience with free-to-play game development

Employment details

  • Full-time and on-site
  • Status: employment
  • Start: as soon as possible

YAGER is an independent developer of computer and video games based in Berlin, Germany. We are an English-speaking studio that employs more than 100 people from 20 different countries. As passionate gamers ourselves, our focus is on the games we love to play: AAA, multi-platform experiences for a global audience.

Our people are our most important asset. Their individual skillsets and backgrounds, their creative and innovative thinking, and their love for games all create a collaborative environment which allows everyone to make their mark. We invest in the development of our staff, and reward their contributions with perks such as company parties, plenty of beer after milestones, opportunities for workshops, and more.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

