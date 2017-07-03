Get a job: Yager is looking for a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Berlin, Germany

We seek the talent of a seasoned and passionate Gameplay Programmer for our current AAA F2P project Dreadnought. You will work with an international team of highly experienced and talented developers that are passionate about their work.

Responsibilities

Implementation of gameplay systems in a self-organizing interdisciplinary team

Write clear, maintainable and fast code in adherence to internal standards

Write and maintain technical design and software system documentation

Recognize opportunities to improve our games or general workflows and seek to make these changes

Qualifications

3+ years of programming experience with 3d games

Good knowledge of game programming techniques

Excellent C/C++ programming skills

Good Knowledge of software engineering practices

Ability to communicate effectively in English, both verbally and in writing

Passionate about video games

Desirable skills

Experience with Unreal Engine 3 or Unreal Engine 4

Experience with console development

Experience with multiplayer development

Experience with free-to-play game development

Employment details

Full-time and on-site

Status: employment

Start: as soon as possible

YAGER is an independent developer of computer and video games based in Berlin, Germany. We are an English-speaking studio that employs more than 100 people from 20 different countries. As passionate gamers ourselves, our focus is on the games we love to play: AAA, multi-platform experiences for a global audience.

Our people are our most important asset. Their individual skillsets and backgrounds, their creative and innovative thinking, and their love for games all create a collaborative environment which allows everyone to make their mark. We invest in the development of our staff, and reward their contributions with perks such as company parties, plenty of beer after milestones, opportunities for workshops, and more.

