Video: How Runescape never missed an update

With the rate players consume content, keeping a game updated with new material is essential for those looking to operate their game as a service. So how did Runescape, world record holder for frequency of updates, manage to do so without any hitches?

In this 2016 GDC session, Jagex's Conor Crowley covers how the development team for RuneScape moved from an established development process to multiple agile cross-disciplined scrum teams without missing an update.

Crowley discusses how the team went about changing internally, going over the challenges encountered and how the team ended up using their new agility and self awareness to maintain a regular release schedule.

Developers may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

