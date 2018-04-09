Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 9, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 9, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 9, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Leap Motion reveals open-source North Star AR headset

Leap Motion reveals open-source North Star AR headset

April 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
April 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Leap Motion has revealed what it calls Project North Star, an experimental augmented reality headset that offers built-in, controller-free hand tracking.

But while the company hasn't mentioned if they plan to release and sell the headset themselves, Leap Motion has announced that it plans to open source both the hardware and its related software in the coming week with the hope that developers will use the new tech to experiment and inspire new discoveries in AR.

In a blog post, Leap Motion co-founder David Holz further explains that it’s the company’s hope that releasing the project as open source will help nudge devs toward creating a new generation of AR systems and experiences and "shift the conversation from what an AR system should look like to what an AR experience should feel like."

The headset itself boasts two 1600x1440 displays with a visual field over 100 degrees in diameter that pushes 120 frames per second. All in all, Holz says that the “fundamentally simple” headset can be produced for under $100 at scale, something he believes will help make AR available and accessible to a wide audience of developers and potential AR users alike.

While North Star won’t see its open-source release until next week, Leap Motion is releasing a number of blog posts before then that dig further into the technology’s potential and its creation. Developers curious about the hardware itself, for example, can find a very in-depth breakdown of how the headset evolved from an early, bulky prototype to the version Leap Motion is showing off online today over on the Leap Motion blog.

Related Jobs

Big Fish Games
Big Fish Games — Oakland, California, United States
[04.09.18]
Director of Live Operations
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[04.09.18]
Associate Producer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[04.09.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[04.09.18]
Principal Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The importance of knowing your inheritance, as a game dev
GTA V producer hits speed bump in $150M lawsuit against Rockstar
Keywords extends audio service line with Cord and Laced acquisitions
Resident Evil 7 has surpassed 5.1M sales worldwide


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image