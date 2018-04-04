Get a job: Nexon is looking for a Sr. Manager or Associate Director of Marketing

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Emeryville, California

Nexon M is a mobile game publisher based in Emeryville, CA. Founded in 2013, Nexon focuses on free-to-play games for mobile and counts some of the world’s best developers as its partners, including Big Huge Games, maker of the top-grossing game DomiNations, and Pixelberry, maker of top-grossing game Choices: Stories you Play.



Nexon M’s focus on free-to-play games for mobile can be traced to our roots as a subsidiary of Nexon Corp. As Korea’s largest game company, Nexon is known for having created the first free-to-play games in the early 2000′s and has multiple games which recently passed their 10-year anniversaries of live operation.

We believe games are more than a business, and marketing them isn’t just about selling stuff. For us, marketing is about enticing players into a game world, an experience that starts from their very first interaction with our brand and continues through every interaction they have with us. We believe performance marketing, brand marketing, community, and creative are most effective—and most fun to work on—when they’re working in concert to tell a story that captivates players, that makes them feel as though the game they’re playing is part of a living world that exists even when their devices are powered down.

We’re looking for a Sr. Manager or Associate Director of Marketing (depending on experience) to help us create, cultivate, and deliver those stories. The Associate Director will focus on our Western launches of Korean games. Reporting to the Executive Director of Marketing, you’ll be responsible for:

Developing and employing the right strategic combinations of art and science in brand marketing and digital marketing strategies. You will be responsible for developing positioning and branding as well as executing strategic marketing programs and ongoing campaign management for high priority products.

Managing relationships across the marketing team; you’ll orchestrate the way our creative, community, and user acquisition teams work together to deploy great integrated marketing programs.

Working collaboratively with the Product Management Team and 3rd-party developers to successfully implement all elements of our marketing programs, which means delivering a great story to players while ensuring our business looks healthy.

Managing content and asset creation with internal teams and external agencies.

Using data to understand and demonstrate where we’re succeeding, where our opportunities are, and where we need to proactively adjust to avoid missteps before we make them.

Acting as a project manager on all marketing tactics for products assigned.

Building a team of junior product marketers and mentoring them to strengthen their marketing plans and executions.

Improving processes, identifying new opportunities, identifying and managing roadblocks, and building strong relations across all teams.

Note: travel domestically and internationally required.

Ideally, you’ll have:

7+ years (or 5+ years experience with advanced degree) of experience marketing a variety of brands, from well-known to on-the-way-up including 5+ years in product marketing.

Direct experience in Product Marketing and/or Brand Management, including experience in mobile gaming and free-to-play games.

Demonstrated success developing integrated campaigns for free-to-play games or other mobile products. You should have an understanding of how brand marketing and performance marketing can work best in concert with one another, and be able to create strategies that make the best use of both throughout a live service lifecycle.

Stellar communication skills when it comes to writing briefs, giving feedback and working across all teams.

Ability to partner effectively with development teams: to ensure all marketing activities are reflective of the amazing quality of their work; to elicit the details needed to craft fantastic brand strategies; to plan and execute ongoing activities around player acquisition, engagement, and retention.

Experience successfully working with and managing productive relationships with external agency partners.

Experience managing others.

Bonus: Experience working with Asian/Korean game companies.

Bonus: Familiarity with Korean language and culture. Bilingual in Korean and English desired.

Genuine love and passion for games culture and the people who are part of it: developers, players, critics, forum trolls, reviewers, and everyone in between. We love this stuff, and we love everyone who’s a part of it—you should, too.

This is a full-time position with Nexon M (nexonm.com). Our studio is located in Emeryville, CA. A casual, friendly, work environment, comprehensive benefits package, a competitive salary, and a great opportunity for career growth and development, are all part of what makes Nexon M a great place to work.

