Video: How Rare crafted the look and feel of Sea of Thieves

Rare's recently-released swashbuckle-'em-up Sea of Thieves has earned a good bit of praise in recent weeks for its remarkably pretty seas.

At GDC 2018 last month, Rare art director Ryan Stevenson actually spoke for an hour about how the studio settled on and crafted the game's unique look, sharing behind-the-scenes insight into the game's visual development.

It was a neat talk that outlined the challenges the team faced, and how a few simple rules permeated through all aspects of a game's visuals to create a unique stylized look.

Stevenson's presentation was well worth watching, so if you missed it at the show don't miss your opportunity to now watch his talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

