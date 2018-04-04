Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 9, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 9, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 9, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Rare crafted the look and feel of Sea of Thieves

April 9, 2018 | By Staff
April 9, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Art, Video

Rare's recently-released swashbuckle-'em-up Sea of Thieves has earned a good bit of praise in recent weeks for its remarkably pretty seas.

At GDC 2018 last month, Rare art director Ryan Stevenson actually spoke for an hour about how the studio settled on and crafted the game's unique look, sharing behind-the-scenes insight into the game's visual development.

It was a neat talk that outlined the challenges the team faced, and how a few simple rules permeated through all aspects of a game's visuals to create a unique stylized look.

Stevenson's presentation was well worth watching, so if you missed it at the show don't miss your opportunity to now watch his talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Poleaxe Games LLC
Poleaxe Games LLC — Jacksonville, Florida, United States
[04.09.18]
Lead Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[04.08.18]
Outsourcing Manager
NEXON M
NEXON M — Emeryville, California, United States
[04.06.18]
Sr. Manager / Associate Director of Marketing
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.06.18]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The importance of knowing your inheritance, as a game dev
Witness dev offering grants of up to $20k to indie puzzle designers
Leap Motion reveals open-source North Star AR headset
GTA V producer hits speed bump in $150M lawsuit against Rockstar


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image