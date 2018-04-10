Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
April 10, 2018
April 10, 2018
April 10, 2018
Altered Ventures launches $36M fund to help devs succeed in emerging markets

Altered Ventures launches $36M fund to help devs succeed in emerging markets

April 10, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 10, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Altered Ventures has established a new $36 million venture capital fund to help indie game developers find their feet in emerging markets. 

Created in partnership with venture capital outfits Mountain Nazca and Streamline Media Group, Altered Ventures has offices in Silicon Valley, Mexico City, and Kuala Lumpur

The company is offering indie developers every single cent they need to both develop and publish their title in exchange for a revenue share from the project's top-line. 

It currently has around $36 million to invest "in new development projects with a special focus on emerging markets."

"Our investment thesis is fair to developers and very concrete, since we provide real cash-flow for development and marketing," explained company co-founder, Mario Valle-Reyes, in a press release.

"It's also very attractive to investors, because they don't need to wait 5 to 8 years to see their returns as with traditional venture capital."

Those interested can find out more, including out to get in touch with Altered Ventures, over on the company website.

