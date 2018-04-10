Ex-PlayStation and Activision directors form Maze Theory VR studio

Geoff Heath, former Activision European managing director, and Mark Hardy, previously PlayStation’s European marketing director, have teamed up to form Maze Theory, a new London-based studio focused on VR development.

The pair has partnered with the creative agency Output Group to form the studio, aiming to “redefine the virtual reality experience” with assistance from the organization’s prior experience in games, film, and animation.

A number of other notable industry veterans join Heath and Hardy in their new venture including board member (and former Sony London head) Dr. David Ranyard, CEO Ian Hambleton, and creative director Marcus Moresby.

"The games industry is continually evolving and virtual reality is a natural progression,” said Hardy. “With Maze Theory we want to drive innovation in the sector and produce best in class VR games that will help to drive the technology forward."