Get a job: Schell Games is looking for a Sr. Audio Developer

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania​

Schell Games is a highly talented group of artists, programmers, producers, and game designers led by game industry veteran Jesse Schell. We're the largest full-service education and entertainment game development company in the United States. Since 2002, we've worked with world-class clients and partners to create interactive experiences that engage and inspire players of all ages across all platforms. Presently, we are focused on virtual reality, augmented reality, location-based experiences, and social games.

Do you like to work on innovative projects in a motivating, friendly atmosphere? Would you agree that games can engage and inspire?

If you answered "YES!" to both questions, you might be a fit for our studio!

SENIOR AUDIO DEVELOPER / AUDIO MANAGER POSITION

Our artists honor the unique aesthetic vision of each project and work to make all aspects of the experience beautiful. The team is comprised of 2D/conceptual artists, 3D modelers, technical and effects artists, audio designers and animators. We are seeking a talented Senior Audio Developer / Audio Manager to work on projects ranging from online worlds and handheld games to virtual reality experiences and themed interactive attractions.

Our ideal candidate will have the ability to handle both technical and artistic issues during game development, as well as be able to work quickly in a team atmosphere with schedules and reliable milestone delivery. Applicant must be capable in audio design, SFX, VO recording and cleanup, and musical composition. While not a composition-specific role, that may be a part of the role responsibilities on a project-to-project basis. Candidate must have experience managing an audio team across a variety of projects and will be expected to take on Audio Management responsibilities in the studio, in addition to audio development work. This will include assisting with project scheduling, staffing of audio team members, estimating audio needs, as well as conducting formal review processes for and mentoring the Audio Team. Good organizational skills and scheduling abilities are critical.

The applicant will be working on a variety of projects in-house, previous experience working with game engines such as Unity and Unreal are a plus. Ability to work with a DAW is required, as is some experience with other programs such as FMOD or Wwise. We’re looking for someone excited about cross­-disciplined collaboration and making great games with us!

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:

Audio design

SFX

VO recording and cleanup

Occasional musical composition

Managing audio team scheduling and staffing allocation

Directing high-level audio pipeline, meaningfully contributing to decisions and maintaining audio development best practices

Mentoring the audio team members on career development goals in correlation to project needs and goals

DESIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of 5 years of industry experience with a successful track record as an Audio Developer

Portfolio/Reel of work must be available for review

Team Management experience

Expert knowledge of a DAW such as Logic, Reaper, or ProTools

Wwise, FMOD, or other similar audio tools

Ability to work in a broad range of audio styles and medium

Knowledge of Ambisonic audio and contemporary VR mixing practices

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND:

BFA preferred

