Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Take a gander at how the very first arcade video games were advertised

Take a gander at how the very first arcade video games were advertised

April 10, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
April 10, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, History

The folks at the non-profit Video Game History Foundation continue to research and archive the history of the video game industry, most recently by publishing a neat blog post about the very first arcade video game ads.

It's a really interesting look at how coin-op video games like Computer Space were advertised nearly 50 years ago, when most people had no idea what a video game was or why they should care.

Notably, writer Kate Willaert recaps how game industry entrepreneur Nolan Bushnell worked with collaborators to adapt the two-player game Spacewar! into Computer Space, the first arcade video game -- and then struggled to sort out how to sell it to people who knew "arcade games" only as electro-mechanical games like Duck Hunt and Periscope, which didn't have actual TV displays.

Willaert draws together ads for arcade games (we've taken the liberty of excerpting one below, for the electro-mechanical game Computer Quiz) around this time and showcases how they evolved to become more like car ads, promoting the machines as sleek status symbols accompanied by an attractive model. 

Her report make for fascinating reading, and you can do so in full over on the VGHF website.

 

 

Related Jobs

Magic Leap
Magic Leap — Plantation, Florida, United States
[04.10.18]
Audio Programmer
Magic Leap
Magic Leap — Plantation , Florida, United States
[04.10.18]
Game Designer
Ferris State University
Ferris State University — Big Rapids, Michigan, United States
[04.10.18]
Adjunct Instructor 3 - Digital Animation &amp; Game Design
Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.10.18]
Project Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Building a multiplayer game entirely around economic systems
Ninja Theory pledges charity donation based on Hellblade Xbox One sales
Ex-PlayStation and Activision directors form Maze Theory VR studio
Blog: A history of game analytics platforms


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image