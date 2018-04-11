Unity opening Centre of Innovation to help game devs in Malaysia

Newsbrief: Unity is joining forces with Malaysia’s Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to open the first ever Southeast Asian Centre of Innovation.

As reported by TechWire Asia, the new facility will be based in Kuala Lumpur, and will give developers and startups in Malaysia access to Unity tools, resources, and analytics, letting them built and market their titles more effectively.

The new opining will be a part of MDEC's wider 'Level Up' incubator space, which was built to support promising game devs and startups in the region.

MDEC believes Unity's involvement marks a "significant milestone" in its mission to turn Malaysia into a regional hub for game creation by 2025.