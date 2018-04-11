Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Unity opening Centre of Innovation to help game devs in Malaysia

Unity opening Centre of Innovation to help game devs in Malaysia

April 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Unity is joining forces with Malaysia’s Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to open the first ever Southeast Asian Centre of Innovation. 

As reported by TechWire Asia, the new facility will be based in Kuala Lumpur, and will give developers and startups in Malaysia access to Unity tools, resources, and analytics, letting them built and market their titles more effectively.

The new opining will be a part of MDEC's wider 'Level Up' incubator space, which was built to support promising game devs and startups in the region. 

MDEC believes Unity's involvement marks a "significant milestone" in its mission to turn Malaysia into a regional hub for game creation by 2025.

Related Jobs

Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[04.11.18]
UI Artist, Star Trek Online
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[04.11.18]
UI Artist, Magic The Gathering MMO
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[04.11.18]
Environment Artist
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[04.11.18]
Software Engineer, Graphics (Mid and Senior Level)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How game writers craft meaningful romances in games
Peer into the development of Failbetter's Sunless Skies at 1PM EDT
Steam privacy tweaks spell the end for services like Steam Spy
Blog: Early Access without Steam? Let's break down the numbers


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image