Peer into the development of Failbetter's Sunless Skies at 1PM EDT

Failbetter Games, that far-off British emporium of text-driven tales, made waves a few years ago with the release of Sunless Seas, a horror-themed storytelling game that wove its way through Early Access before filling players with terror, dread, and arousement as a complete package.

This year, Sunless Skies is making the same journey, taking the Failbetter world from the ocean's depths into the void of space. It's still in Early Access, but that makes it the perfect opportunity to chat with the folks at Failbetter about how things are going in development and asking what they've learned, and what they think they have yet to learn.

So today at 1PM EDT (2 hours earlier than our usual jaunts), we're going to be chatting with QA lead Lesleyann White while streaming Sunless Skies for your terror and amusement. Be sure to join us and ask your questions!

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary.