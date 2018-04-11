Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 11, 2018
SSX 3 , Morrowind , and more headed to Xbox One backward compatibility

SSX 3, Morrowind, and more headed to Xbox One backward compatibility

April 11, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
April 11, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
A slew of classic Xbox games are headed to Xbox One via Microsoft’s backward compatibility push this month, including The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, SSX 3, and a ton of Star Wars games. 

This marks the second big batch of original Xbox games to hit the system, something that is no doubt a result of both Microsoft’s desire to curate the lists and the complications that spring up when rereleasing decade plus old games.

According to IGN, these 19 games are headed to Xbox One this month: 

  • Blinx: The Time Sweeper
  • Breakdown
  • Conker: Live & Reloaded
  • The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
  • Hunter: The Reckoning
  • Jade Empire
  • Panzer Dragoon Orta
  • SSX 3
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Full Spectrum Warrior
  • Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
  • MX Unleashed
  • Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (Europe only)
  • Star Wars: Battlefront
  • Star Wars: Battlefront 2
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  • Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
  • Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords
  • Star Wars: Republic Commando

The first eight games in that list (Blinx through SSX 3) are scheduled to release on April 17, while the remaining titles are due out on April 26. Players will be able to either, in most cases, purchase and download those titles digitally or pop their original Xbox discs into their Xbox One console to play.

Much like the first round of original Xbox backward compatible titles from last October, each of the above games will be bumped up to 1080p and boast improved framerates and faster loading times over the original release. 

