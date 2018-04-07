Weekly Jobs Roundup: Bad Robot, Pocket Gems, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Torn Banner Studios, creators of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, are looking for a talented and enthusiastic full-time permanent Senior Game Programmer to join its small independent studio. As a senior game programmer, you will be responsible for a wide range of tasks and should expect a variety of issues and challenges to tackle across various areas of the game. This will include the implementation of new features as well as debugging and optimizing existing ones.

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Digital Extremes is looking for a designer to take charge of a product's core user experience through interface, main character locomotion and combat, enemy locomotion and AI, mini-games, and co-op related gameplay. This role requires at least 4 years of industry experience and one shipped title and would task you with facilitating idea generation and feature implementation while working as a member of a team.

Location: Santa Monica, California

Bad Robot is looking to fill two Creative Director positions: one to lead mid-to-small scale Indie-sized titles, and one to lead larger games (including AAA, social, free-to-play and games-as-a-service titles). Candidates should have design expertise and the ability to lead and collaborate in the creation and development of original ideas and IP for games and interactive experiences. Depending on whether these projects are internally or externally originated, the CDs will personally direct external teams or collaborate with external partners as appropriate.

Location: San Francisco, California

As the first dedicated Project Manager in the studio, this is an opportunity to collaborate with Shiny Shoe's leadership team to both establish and implement processes that will help take us to the next level of growth. The studio is looking for someone who has strong opinions on how to design project management systems that enable teams to operate efficiently. Experience in software project management and clear communication skills are must-haves.

Location: San Francisco, California

Pocket Gems is looking for an exceptionally skilled Senior 3D Character Artist to help lead character production, art pipeline, and technology on a completely new, high-quality, core title. While working with its Art Directors and Concept Artists you will help devise the game's visual style and direction after concept. This Artist will be a pillar part of the team and will define and contribute significantly to the culture of the character modeling team.