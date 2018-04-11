Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
With 2 million units sold, Shovel Knight generated the most income from Switch sales

April 11, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Yacht Club Games announced on Twitter this afternoon that Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove has sold 2 million copies since launching back in June 2014. 

Most notably, sales data posted to their website reveals that the Nintendo Switch became Shovel Knight's third best selling platform (behind Windows and 3DS), selling 370,000 units in just a year and generating the most revenue.

According to additional data, Yacht Club Games sold over 125,000 more units of Shovel Knight in 2017 compared to the year prior, but those units were all sold on the Switch.

"Outside of Nintendo platforms, our sales dipped by about 30% in 2017," the post details. "However in total, 2017 was our second best year in unit sales."

The studio increased the price of Shovel Knight on March 3rd from $14.99 to $29.99 which impacted their revenue for the year, writing: "In less than one year’s time, Switch has overtaken all other platforms and has officially earned the most revenue for us!"

Be sure to check out the entire breakdown of numbers on Yacht Club Games' website, which also includes a handy infographic to go along with the data. 

