Video: From concept to console: A Horizon Zero Dawn postmortem

Developing a game from concept to completion is no easy task, especially when the goal is to create an ambitious open world RPG. How did the team behind Horizon Zero Dawn take very early negative playtesting feedback and incorporate those lessons learned into the final product?

In this GDC 2018 session, Guerrilla Games' Eric Boltjes discusses how Horizon Zero Dawn's game design went from a paper concept to a finished RPG, providing details on every decision that was made by the team along the way.

Designers interested in what changed throughout the 5 year development cycle of Horizon Zero Dawn can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

