Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft & other game companies win out in camera patent lawsuit

Microsoft & other game companies win out in camera patent lawsuit

April 11, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
April 11, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

A Federal court has denied Australian inventor Richard J. Baker's appeal of the ruling made in a patent infringement lawsuit he filed in Washington state last January against Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and other game companies.

Baker alleged that the companies' products were infringing on his patent for an instructional device that, crucially, relies on a camera capturing visuals and transmitting those visuals to a remote computer -- much like, say, a Kinect.

Last summer the court moved to dismiss the case, filing a decision which noted that "Baker shall take nothing on his claims against defendants and his claims against defendants are dismissed with prejudice."

Baker then appealed to a higher court, which this week filed its own "no" decision and offered some more insight into why Baker's patent was determined to be uninfringed. One of the key bits, according to Patent Arcade, is Baker's use of the term "remote" to describe where the computer receiving the visual data is in relation to the camera itself.

Intriguingly, according to the appeal court's decision, Baker only added the descriptor "remote" during the initial lawsuit, when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office determined that his patent as originally worded was anticipated by an existing patent -- i.e. it wasn't necessarily novel enough to merit its own patent.

The Washington court ultimately determined that products like the Kinect don't qualify as "remote" since they're meant to be in the same room as the Xbox they're hooked up to, and now the appeals court has agreed.

"We agree that Appellees' accused products do not literally infringe," the court's decision reads. "Rather than incorporating two remote, computer-like devices (plus a peripheral camera) as required by the claims, we observe—and Mr. Baker appears to concede—that the accused products only employ a single game console or personal computer in conjunction with a peripheral camera."

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.11.18]
Senior Software Engineer &ndash; AI
Cogswell College, LLC
Cogswell College, LLC — San Jose, California, United States
[04.11.18]
Digital Audio Technology Instructor
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.11.18]
Senior Python Tools Programmer
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[04.11.18]
UI Artist, Star Trek Online


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How game writers craft meaningful romances in games
Creating fluid combat animations for the new God of War
Steam privacy tweaks spell the end for services like Steam Spy
Blog: Early Access without Steam? Let's break down the numbers


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image