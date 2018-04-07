Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 12, 2018
Get a job: Seismic Games is hiring a Sr. UI Artist

April 12, 2018 | By Staff
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. UI ArtistSeismic Games

Location: Los Angeles, California

Seismic Games’ art department is a small, focused group of game development professionals.  Our intent is to continually strengthen our best-of-class team to tackle a wide array of challenges.  Our creative department and executive management have long, significant experience delivering well-reviewed AAA+ titles in the PC and console markets and are bringing that experience into the mobile gaming space.

Responsibilities:

  • Ability to create and execute UI art assets consistent with our visual style
  • Ability to quickly concept and explore the style of UI art assets
  • Create high-quality final art from existing UI and UX wireframes
  • Work closely with the art team to integrate UI art assets into the game using Unity
  • Work with designers to fully understand gameplay systems as they relate to UI
  • Identify priorities and gaps in current designs, and contribute/iterate creative solutions
  • Deliver assets according to schedule

Requirements:

  • Expert knowledge of Photoshop and/or Illustrator
  • Knowledge of UX for mobile and PC games
  • Knowledge of current digital graphic design trends
  • Strong communication skills
  • The ability to work closely with all disciplines of a team and maintain a positive attitude
  • The ability to self-motivate and to motivate others
  • A passion for games
  • 4+ years experience in games as a UI artist
  • 1+ shipped game as a senior or lead UI artist
  • Outstanding portfolio that demonstrates strong UI and graphic design skill

Plusses

  • Experience using the Unity game engine
  • Experience mentoring junior artists

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

