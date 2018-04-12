Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 12, 2018
Apple plans to kill 32-bit app support on MacOS in the near future

Apple plans to kill 32-bit app support on MacOS in the near future

April 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
April 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Much like iPads and iPhones did last year, Apple computers will soon leave 32-bit app support behind.

While games are more prevalent on iOS than they are on MacOS, many of the same difficulties crop up when developers suddenly need to either convert their 32-bit apps to 64-bit or be left behind.

Not all developers have the time, resources, or legal ability to update apps to 64-bit, meaning a good chunk of devs could see their creations rendered obsolete and unusable with current OS versions.

According to Engadget, MacOS users will soon start seeing an alert that warns them when they first boot up a 32-bit app on their desktop or laptop computer if they are using MacOS version 10.13.4. That warning simply states that the app is “not optimized for your Mac” and that it “needs to be updated by its developer to improve compatibility.”

Apple has not yet said when it’ll full leave 32-bit apps in the dust, but if its earlier timeline with iOS is anything to go by, it could be a matter of months. The company has already stopped accepting new 32-bit app submissions to the MacOS App Store as of the beginning of 2018.

