With massively and procedurally destructible levels in Rainbow Six Siege, it was important for the graphics team to invest in rendering techniques that would allow for better scaling on both CPU and GPU.

In this 2016 GDC session, Ubisoft Montreal's Jalal Eddine El Mansouri goes into the work accomplished by the team in order to ship Rainbow Six Siege, while also focusing on architectural optimizations only possible with current generation hardware.

El Mansouri also describes the checkerboard rendering technique used which accommodated for faster rendering times without sacrificing quality.

Programmers interested in learning more about the process behind how Rainbow Six Siege was rendered can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.