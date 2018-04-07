Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How Rainbow Six Siege was rendered

April 12, 2018 | By Staff
April 12, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Video

With massively and procedurally destructible levels in Rainbow Six Siege, it was important for the graphics team to invest in rendering techniques that would allow for better scaling on both CPU and GPU. 

In this 2016 GDC session, Ubisoft Montreal's Jalal Eddine El Mansouri goes into the work accomplished by the team in order to ship Rainbow Six Siege, while also focusing on architectural optimizations only possible with current generation hardware.

El Mansouri also describes the checkerboard rendering technique used which accommodated for faster rendering times without sacrificing quality. 

Programmers interested in learning more about the process behind how Rainbow Six Siege was rendered can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[04.12.18]
Studio Game Engineer
Asteri Networks
Asteri Networks — Shreveport, Louisiana, United States
[04.12.18]
Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.12.18]
Senior Tools Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.12.18]
Senior Systems Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

In It To Minit: Designing a world of one-minute adventures
Opinion: Elegance and colonialism in Civ VI's Rise and Fall
FTC warns that, yes, those warranty-voiding stickers on consoles are illegal
Nintendo soliciting pitches from startups for innovative Switch tools and tech


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image