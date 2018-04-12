Hellblade wins big at 2018 BAFTAs as Edith Finch takes top honor

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts hosted its annual British Academy Games Awards in London this evening, and the list of award winners is dominated by indie devs like Ninja Theory and Giant Sparrow.

Notably, Giant Sparrow took home the Best Game award for What Remains of Edith Finch, a nice follow-up to the Best Debut Game and Game Innovation BAFTAs the studio won in 2013 for its last game, The Unfinished Swan.

In terms of volume, British studio Ninja Theory went in leading the pack and came out on top, netting 5 BAFTA wins (including the Game Beyond Entertainment and British Game awards) for its own Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

Many other great devs were also honored during the event, including Nintendo, which netted one award for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild two awards for Super Mario Odyssey. Double Fine founder Tim Schafer also took the stage to accept a Fellowship, an honor much akin to the Lifetime Achievement award he accepted last month at the Game Developers Choice Awards.

We've taken the liberty of republishing the full list of winners below, and you can find more details about the event (as well as some charming photos) over on the BAFTA website.

British Academy Games Awards Winners

Awards presented in 2018 for games released in 2017

FELLOWSHIP

Tim Schafer

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Development Team - Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice David Garcia Diaz - Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

BEST GAME

What Remains of Edith Finch Development Team - Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

BRITISH GAME

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Development Team - Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

DEBUT GAME

Gorogoa Development Team - Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

EVOLVING GAME

Overwatch Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/ Blizzard Entertainment

FAMILY

Super Mario Odyssey Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Development Team - Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

GAME DESIGN

Super Mario Odyssey Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GAME INNOVATION

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

MOBILE GAME

Golf Clash Paul Gouge, Alex Rigby, Gareth Jones – Playdemic/Playdemic

MULTIPLAYER

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Development Team - Larian Studios/ Larian Studios Games

MUSIC

Cuphead Development Team - StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

NARRATIVE

Night in the Woods Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

Horizon Zero Dawn Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe