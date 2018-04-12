Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Hellblade wins big at 2018 BAFTAs as Edith Finch takes top honor

Hellblade wins big at 2018 BAFTAs as Edith Finch takes top honor

April 12, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
April 12, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts hosted its annual British Academy Games Awards in London this evening, and the list of award winners is dominated by indie devs like Ninja Theory and Giant Sparrow.

Notably, Giant Sparrow took home the Best Game award for What Remains of Edith Finch, a nice follow-up to the Best Debut Game and Game Innovation BAFTAs the studio won in 2013 for its last game, The Unfinished Swan

In terms of volume, British studio Ninja Theory went in leading the pack and came out on top, netting 5 BAFTA wins (including the Game Beyond Entertainment and British Game awards) for its own Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

Many other great devs were also honored during the event, including Nintendo, which netted one award for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild two awards for Super Mario Odyssey. Double Fine founder Tim Schafer also took the stage to accept a Fellowship, an honor much akin to the Lifetime Achievement award he accepted last month at the Game Developers Choice Awards.

We've taken the liberty of republishing the full list of winners below, and you can find more details about the event (as well as some charming photos) over on the BAFTA website.

British Academy Games Awards Winners
Awards presented in 2018 for games released in 2017

FELLOWSHIP
Tim Schafer

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Development Team - Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice David Garcia Diaz - Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

BEST GAME
What Remains of Edith Finch Development Team - Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

BRITISH GAME 
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Development Team - Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

DEBUT GAME
Gorogoa Development Team - Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

EVOLVING GAME
Overwatch Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/ Blizzard Entertainment

FAMILY
Super Mario Odyssey Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Development Team - Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

GAME DESIGN 
Super Mario Odyssey Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GAME INNOVATION
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

MOBILE GAME
Golf Clash Paul Gouge, Alex Rigby, Gareth Jones – Playdemic/Playdemic

MULTIPLAYER
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Development Team - Larian Studios/ Larian Studios Games

MUSIC
Cuphead Development Team - StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

NARRATIVE
Night in the Woods Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji

ORIGINAL PROPERTY
Horizon Zero Dawn Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

PERFORMER
Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.12.18]
Senior Animator
Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[04.12.18]
Studio Game Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.12.18]
UI Artist
Asteri Networks
Asteri Networks — Shreveport, Louisiana, United States
[04.12.18]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

In It To Minit: Designing a world of one-minute adventures
Opinion: Elegance and colonialism in Civ VI's Rise and Fall
FTC warns that, yes, those warranty-voiding stickers on consoles are illegal
Nintendo soliciting pitches from startups for innovative Switch tools and tech


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image