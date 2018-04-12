Hellblade wins big at 2018 BAFTAs as Edith Finch takes top honor

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts hosted its annual British Academy Games Awards in London this evening, and the list of award winners is dominated by indie devs like Ninja Theory and Giant Sparrow.
Notably, Giant Sparrow took home the Best Game award for What Remains of Edith Finch, a nice follow-up to the Best Debut Game and Game Innovation BAFTAs the studio won in 2013 for its last game, The Unfinished Swan.
In terms of volume, British studio Ninja Theory went in leading the pack and came out on top, netting 5 BAFTA wins (including the Game Beyond Entertainment and British Game awards) for its own Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.
Many other great devs were also honored during the event, including Nintendo, which netted one award for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild two awards for Super Mario Odyssey. Double Fine founder Tim Schafer also took the stage to accept a Fellowship, an honor much akin to the Lifetime Achievement award he accepted last month at the Game Developers Choice Awards.
We've taken the liberty of republishing the full list of winners below, and you can find more details about the event (as well as some charming photos) over on the BAFTA website.
British Academy Games Awards Winners
Awards presented in 2018 for games released in 2017
FELLOWSHIP
Tim Schafer
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Development Team - Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice David Garcia Diaz - Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd
BEST GAME
What Remains of Edith Finch Development Team - Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive
BRITISH GAME
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Development Team - Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd
DEBUT GAME
Gorogoa Development Team - Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive
EVOLVING GAME
Overwatch Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/ Blizzard Entertainment
FAMILY
Super Mario Odyssey Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Development Team - Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd
GAME DESIGN
Super Mario Odyssey Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
GAME INNOVATION
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
MOBILE GAME
Golf Clash Paul Gouge, Alex Rigby, Gareth Jones – Playdemic/Playdemic
MULTIPLAYER
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Development Team - Larian Studios/ Larian Studios Games
MUSIC
Cuphead Development Team - StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.
NARRATIVE
Night in the Woods Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
Horizon Zero Dawn Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
PERFORMER
Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice