EA shakes up executive team to 'sharpen focus' on creative core

April 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
There's been an impromptu executive reshuffle at EA, meaning some familiar faces now have new roles within the company. 

The U.S. publisher is shaking up its executive team to "sharpen focus" on its creative core by forming a clear leadership plan. 

Among those movers and shakers is former EA Worldwide Studios president Patrick Söderlund, who'll be taking on the mantle of chief design offer. 

In his new company-wide role, Söderlund will be responsible for delivering next-gen game designs, driving marketing operations, and dreaming up new game concepts with EA's central tech teams. 

Former executive vice president of global publishing Laura Miele will be linking up with Söderlund as the publisher's new chief studios officer, and will also be helping to oversee EA's global studio collective. 

EA's chief financial officer Blake Jorgenson will be keeping his current role, while also stepping up as chief operating officer to guide EA's business development, corporate development, and worldwide customer experience teams. 

Elsewhere, the company's chief marketing officer Chris Bruzzo will be branching out to take charge of a new marketing, publishing, and analytics organization as CMO -- though he'll be keeping his current title as well. 

Meanwhile, the firm has brought Matt Bilbey into the executive fold as its new EVP of strategic growth. Bilbey will spearhead the company's expansion into Asia, and will also be looking to grow the Origin digital distribution platform.

