April 13, 2018
Rainbow Six Siege has pulled in 30 million players

Rainbow Six Siege has pulled in 30 million players

April 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
It might've launched well over two years ago, but Rainbow Six Siege has just hit 30 million players. 

It's notable news given how Ubisoft has been talking up the positive performance of its back-catalog titles and 'player recurring investment' in recent months. 

It's also a testament to the French developer-publisher's focus on creating franchises that "offer long-term visibility," with the company having managed to triple Siege's playerbase since November 2016, when it stood at 10 million players. 

Indeed, the last time we checked in December 2017, the tactical shooter had just crossed the 25 million player mark, meaning it's added another 5 million players in roughly four months. 

Of course, it's worth nothing that those 30 million players don't translate directly into sales, and it's possible that some players could've created multiple accounts, but it's a significant milestone nonetheless.

 

