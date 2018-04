Newsbrief: Co-op penitentiary escape simulator A Way Out has sold more than 1 million copies in just over two weeks.

Developed by Hazelight Studios, the group behind Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and published by EA, the title launched on March 23 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A Way Out has garnered attention for its use of co-op, with its split-screen only design forcing players to share a screen whether they're playing locally or online.