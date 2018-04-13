Chat with the lead developer of Where the Water Tastes Like Wine at 3PM EDT

One of 2018's most unique indie games so far has been Dim Bulb Studios' Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, a game that not only stands out because it somehow got Sting to voice a key character, but also because of its nouveau storytelling mechanics and unusual team structure. Where many indie games include a group of programmers, artists, and writers, Dim Bulb Games relied on lead developer Johnnemann Nordhagen and a small army of writers to build the game's content.

Nordhagen himself has been expressly transparent about the process of making and selling Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, but we're still excited to be chatting with him today at 3PM EDT over on the Gamsutra Twitch channel. If you've got questions about surviving as an indie, or making games about American folklore, you should swing by and ask them!

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary.