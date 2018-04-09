FoxNext to donate up to $50k to animal charity Frankie's Friends

Marvel Strike Force developer FoxNext is running a campaign that could see it donate as much as $50,000 to the charity Frankie’s Friends, a pet-centric charity that aims to help cover costs for life-saving animal surgeries.

The developer is running the event alongside Guardians of the Galaxy actor (and former professional wrestler) Dave Bautista and pledges to donate up to $50,000 depending on how many views a one-minute long promotional video receives.

Though the dev doesn’t share how those views translate to the sum it will eventually donate, the charity effort itself is a nice gesture from the recently-founded studio as it gets the word out about its first game.

The video, featuring Bautista’s own heartfelt “I’m not too proud to beg, share the video” plea and a quick look at the studio's game, is embedded directly above. More details on the Frankie’s Friends and how it helped 2,600 pets suffering from life-threatening medical conditions last year, can be found on the organization’s website.