Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

FoxNext to donate up to $50k to animal charity Frankie's Friends

FoxNext to donate up to $50k to animal charity Frankie's Friends

April 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
April 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Marvel Strike Force developer FoxNext is running a campaign that could see it donate as much as $50,000 to the charity Frankie’s Friends, a pet-centric charity that aims to help cover costs for life-saving animal surgeries.

The developer is running the event alongside Guardians of the Galaxy actor (and former professional wrestler) Dave Bautista and pledges to donate up to $50,000 depending on how many views a one-minute long promotional video receives.

Though the dev doesn’t share how those views translate to the sum it will eventually donate, the charity effort itself is a nice gesture from the recently-founded studio as it gets the word out about its first game.

The video, featuring Bautista’s own heartfelt “I’m not too proud to beg, share the video” plea and a quick look at the studio's game, is embedded directly above. More details on the Frankie’s Friends and how it helped 2,600 pets suffering from life-threatening medical conditions last year, can be found on the organization’s website

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[04.13.18]
[Vietnam] Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[04.13.18]
Senior Systems Designer
Aardman Animations Ltd
Aardman Animations Ltd — Bristol, England, United Kingdom
[04.10.18]
Senior Game Designer
NEXON M
NEXON M — Emeryville, California, United States
[04.06.18]
Sr. Manager / Associate Director of Marketing


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Xbox got its start -- and its name
Report: 2K Games has a new BioShock game in the works
EA shakes up executive team to 'sharpen focus' on creative core
Blog: A legal analysis of the NetEase vs. PUBG lawsuit


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image