Get a job: Level Ex is hiring a Technical Art Director

Location: Chicago, Illinois
Located in Chicago’s River North area, Level Ex’s fast-growing game studio is transforming the way physicians hone and refine their skills in our industry-leading mobile, AR, and VR titles.
Our games are built on state-of-the-art graphics and physics tech, and use game mechanics to capture the thrill and challenge of being a physician. These games increase in difficulty as the player progresses, and are carefully crafted through level design, compulsion loops, and refined gameplay balance. Backed with a mature art pipeline and latest-gen engine tech, we’re able to recreate a variety of medical challenges with spectacular realism.
Our engine has earned the trust of the country’s leading physicians; plus we’ve custom-built real-time fluids, tissue shading, and soft-body systems to enable a wide range of realistic new game mechanics. Our team unites award-winning game designers, developers, and artists with industry-leading physicians, all passionate about using game design to empower doctors across the world to improve their skills and better treat their patients.
We’re currently looking for a smart, tools savvy Technical Art Director to join our expanding team.
What You’ll Be Doing with Us
- Create a suite of art pipeline and art creation tools to support new methods of high-end art content creation
- Architect proprietary asset pipelines that use the latest art and engine tools efficiently
- Identify ways to make 3D and 2D artists more effective and efficient - and make it happen
- Write scripts to automate multi-step art creation, capture, import, and export processes
- Define technical art creation and format standards across our products and pipelines
- Research, integrate, and configure new art-content systems like particle systems, animation systems, etc.
- Work with the art department to generate glorious asset renders for promotional use
Who We Want To Meet
- 5+ years game industry development experience
- Extensive experience building tools and scripts in Unity, including familiarity with the component model and tool-development functionality (2 years minimum)
- A strong portfolio of tools and example effects/assets
- Deep familiarity with industry art pipelines - understanding common problems and solutions for asset creation and flow in games built on a rapidly-moving tech stack
- Experience with rigging, lighting, shading, texturing, both in terms of content creation and in-engine configuration
- Comfortable working in Autodesk Maya for both content and tool-creation, including proficiency in -Python and MEL
- A strong sense of artistic style and control
- Fluent in C#
- Comfortable prototyping and researching new art technology and techniques
- Experience authoring shaders in HLSL, GLSL and/or Cg a major plus
- Technical art experience in creating content for VR, AR, and/or mobile a bonus
- Experience with Substance Designer, Houdini, Z-brush a bonus
How We Make You Happy
- Creating games that actually make a difference in people’s lives
- Competitive salary
- Paid vacation, sick days, and holidays
- Medical, dental and vision benefits
- 401k plan with matching, flex spending account, and commuter benefits
- Unlimited cold brew coffee, beer, and tasty snacks
- Flexible, reasonable work schedules in a team-focused environment
