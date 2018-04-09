Get a job: Level Ex is hiring a Technical Art Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Located in Chicago’s River North area, Level Ex’s fast-growing game studio is transforming the way physicians hone and refine their skills in our industry-leading mobile, AR, and VR titles.

Our games are built on state-of-the-art graphics and physics tech, and use game mechanics to capture the thrill and challenge of being a physician. These games increase in difficulty as the player progresses, and are carefully crafted through level design, compulsion loops, and refined gameplay balance. Backed with a mature art pipeline and latest-gen engine tech, we’re able to recreate a variety of medical challenges with spectacular realism.

Our engine has earned the trust of the country’s leading physicians; plus we’ve custom-built real-time fluids, tissue shading, and soft-body systems to enable a wide range of realistic new game mechanics. Our team unites award-winning game designers, developers, and artists with industry-leading physicians, all passionate about using game design to empower doctors across the world to improve their skills and better treat their patients.

We’re currently looking for a smart, tools savvy Technical Art Director to join our expanding team.

What You’ll Be Doing with Us

Create a suite of art pipeline and art creation tools to support new methods of high-end art content creation

Architect proprietary asset pipelines that use the latest art and engine tools efficiently

Identify ways to make 3D and 2D artists more effective and efficient - and make it happen

Write scripts to automate multi-step art creation, capture, import, and export processes

Define technical art creation and format standards across our products and pipelines

Research, integrate, and configure new art-content systems like particle systems, animation systems, etc.

Work with the art department to generate glorious asset renders for promotional use

Who We Want To Meet

5+ years game industry development experience

Extensive experience building tools and scripts in Unity, including familiarity with the component model and tool-development functionality (2 years minimum)

A strong portfolio of tools and example effects/assets

Deep familiarity with industry art pipelines - understanding common problems and solutions for asset creation and flow in games built on a rapidly-moving tech stack

Experience with rigging, lighting, shading, texturing, both in terms of content creation and in-engine configuration

Comfortable working in Autodesk Maya for both content and tool-creation, including proficiency in -Python and MEL

A strong sense of artistic style and control

Fluent in C#

Comfortable prototyping and researching new art technology and techniques

Experience authoring shaders in HLSL, GLSL and/or Cg a major plus

Technical art experience in creating content for VR, AR, and/or mobile a bonus

Experience with Substance Designer, Houdini, Z-brush a bonus

How We Make You Happy

Creating games that actually make a difference in people’s lives

Competitive salary

Paid vacation, sick days, and holidays

Medical, dental and vision benefits

401k plan with matching, flex spending account, and commuter benefits

Unlimited cold brew coffee, beer, and tasty snacks

Flexible, reasonable work schedules in a team-focused environment

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.