Video: A postmortem of the original Sonic the Hedgehog

In this 2018 GDC session, Naoto Ohshima and Hirokazu Yasuhara, two of the designers behind the original Sonic the Hedgehog, discuss their perspectives on the creation of the classic game franchise.

Oshima and Yasuhara go into detail about the game's original design process and art direction, as well as providing some insight into their experiences creating the character of Sonic and the strategies they considered for going up against rival companies.

Those interested in the history of a classic game like Sonic the Hedgehog can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

