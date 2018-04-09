Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: A postmortem of the original Sonic the Hedgehog

April 13, 2018 | By Staff
April 13, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video

In this 2018 GDC session, Naoto Ohshima and Hirokazu Yasuhara, two of the designers behind the original Sonic the Hedgehog, discuss their perspectives on the creation of the classic game franchise.

Oshima and Yasuhara go into detail about the game's original design process and art direction, as well as providing some insight into their experiences creating the character of Sonic and the strategies they considered for going up against rival companies. 

Those interested in the history of a classic game like Sonic the Hedgehog can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.13.18]
Associate Producer, Online Operations
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.13.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Cogswell College, LLC
Cogswell College, LLC — San Jose, California, United States
[04.11.18]
Digital Audio Technology Instructor
Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.10.18]
Project Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Xbox got its start -- and its name
Report: 2K Games has a new BioShock game in the works
EA shakes up executive team to 'sharpen focus' on creative core
Blog: A legal analysis of the NetEase vs. PUBG lawsuit


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image