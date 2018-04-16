Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 16, 2018
April 16, 2018
April 16, 2018
Sega entering micro-console biz with Mega Drive Mini

April 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Sega is getting in on the micro-console act with the Mega Drive Mini, a bite-sized reimagining of its classic 16-bit home console not too dissimilar from Nintendo's shrunk down SNES and NES Classics. 

As reported by Siliconera, the device is still in development, and is expected to launch at some point this year. 

Much like it's micro-console cousins, the system will serve up a smattering of retro games when connected to a TV, allowing owners to rediscover the classics of yesteryear. 

Other details are thin on the ground, but a couple of posts over on Sega's Japanese Twitter account give us a clear look at the console, and as you'd expect, it looks exactly like a Mega Drive that's been through the dryer one too many times.

 

