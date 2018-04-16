Ex-Scopely, EA devs form Ordinal Games mobile studio

A pair of devs previously hailing from EA and Scopely have partnered up to form a new game studio, focused specifically on creating narrative-focused free-to-play mobile games.

The new studio, Ordinal Games, owes its existence to former The Walking Dead: Road to Survival executive producer Chris Pasley and former EA Pogo Shanghai studio director Alex Lien.

According to Pocket Gamer, Ordinal Games plans to base its development team in Shanghai while its design and distribution team will be based out of Los Angeles. The founding duo, meanwhile, says they aim to break into the interactive story genre, and offer players the option to create stories through the upcoming mobile platform and receive a share of the revenue generated by their own creations.

“We see a greater level of narrative integration as the next step for mobile RPGs. Character and narrative will be the keys to going beyond dry but effective mechanics and toward rich experiences that drive high retention - while also embracing what makes free-to-play work,” Pasley, now Ordinal Games CEO, said in a statement. “Allowing players to create their own narratives inside our platform is one of the ways our games will be able to differentiate themselves - with vast amounts of creative, constantly refreshing content.”