Get a job: Mothership Entertainment is hiring a Sr. Engineer

April 16, 2018 | By Staff
Sr. EngineerMothership Entertainment

Location: Austin, Texas

Mothership Entertainment is seeking an experienced Senior Engineer help develop, maintain, and optimize the next game in the award-winning Aven franchise.

Mothership Entertainment is a plucky micro-studio located in northwest Austin, TX.  We focus on creating highly polished strategy game experiences with a tiny team and a close-knit studio culture.

The Senior Engineer will be responsible for:

  • Assisting in the development, maintenance, and optimization of the next game in the Aven franchise
  • Assisting in the port of the next Aven franchise game to other desktop and console platforms as needed
  • Developing new features and refactoring existing tech as needed
  • Assisting artists with technical issues as needed

Desired skills:

  • Excellent C++ programming skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • 4+ years professional experience in the game industry
  • 4+ years professional experience as a software engineer
  • Strong debugging skills
  • Strong optimization and performance profiling skills
  • Strong multi-threaded programming skills
  • Unreal engine and Blueprint experience
  • Console development experience
  • A passion for making and playing games
  • Work well in a cooperative environment
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills.
  • Self-motivated and self-directing, knowledgeable about and willing to pitch in on many areas of development

