HTC releases development kit for Vive Pro front-facing cameras

HTC released its software development kit for the front-facing cameras on the HTC Vive Pro, allowing for VR developers to perform 3D perception and depth sensing with stereo RGB sensors.

The update, which provides developers with the Vive SRWorks SDK, lets developers access more than raw camera images:

Depth

Spatial Mapping (static and dynamic meshes)

Placing virtual objects in the foreground or background

Live interactions with virtual objects and simple hand interactions

As written on HTC's website, these features are provided by three service modules: a Depth module, a See-through module, and a 3D reconstruction module. The SDK will also include plugins for Unity and Unreal.

Interested developers can download the early access SDK here, although it's still in beta.