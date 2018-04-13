Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 16, 2018
Video: Building a community around PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

April 16, 2018 | By Staff
In this 2018 GDC session, PUBG Corp's Sammie Kang explains how PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds communicated with a small player base since its pre-alpha test phase.

Kang also discusses what community activities and programs were put into place in order to drive growth of the community during its first and second alpha tests until reaching Early Access.

Players interested in the continued development of PlayerUnknown's Battlegroundscan now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

