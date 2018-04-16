Ex-Crystal Dynamics chief joins Microsoft Studios exec team

Microsoft Studios chief Matt Booty announced this morning (via Twitter) that the division will soon have a new face at its executive leadership table: game industry vet Darrell Gallagher.

It's an interesting move for Gallagher, who spent roughly a decade of his career working his way up at Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics to become studio chief, and eventually head of Western development for CD parent company Square Enix.

(Along the way, he also found time to dabble in blogging for Gamasutra.)

Gallagher stepped away from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix in 2015, and went on to spend some time at Activision in an executive role. It's yet unclear what his new role entails at Microsoft Studios, a division that has worked closely with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics to publish the Tomb Raider games on Xbox and Windows 10.