Devs can now pitch crowdfunded games based on D&D co-creator's unpublished work

Ten years after his death, co-creator of Dungeons & Dragons Gary Gygax might finally have the chance to bring his unreleased titles to a digital platform.

His youngest son Alex Gygax is CEO of Gygax Games, and the studio is actively recruiting game developers to bring his father's projects to fruition.

As reported by Polygon, the crowdsourcing platform Fig has teamed up with the Gygax Trust to take Gygax's unpublished work and carry them over digitally in the form of video games.

Fig entered into a licensing agreement with the Gygax Trust with the intention of recruiting developers, and will run crowdfunding campaigns to help produce the games.

“Any developer who wants to propose something, get it in through [email protected] and we’ll review it with our green light committee and with Alex to make sure that it’s a good fit," said Fig CEO Justin Bailey.

"Once Alex is able to get the Gygax Games website up, that will be another avenue for submissions."